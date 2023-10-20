XC60 SUV fuels 40% sales growth for Volvo in India

Volvo Car India on Friday announced it had registered a 40 per cent growth in the country in the first nine months of the ongoing calendar year. In the January to September period, Volvo retailed 1,751 units as compared to 1,251 units i the same time frame of 2022.

The bulk of the thrust for Volvo in India is coming from the Volvo XC60 SUV which contributed to 35 per cent of the total volume. The luxury SUV was launched in September of 2022 at a starting price of ₹66 lakh (ex-showroom). It is powered by a 2.0-litre, four-cylinder, petrol engine which is mated to a 48V mild-hybrid system as standard. But there is also some very noticeable traction that Volvo is drawing from its other models too.

The company in a press statement informed that its XC40 Recharge has also fared quite well with 419 units retailed from January till last month. The all-electric Volvo acocunted for 24 per cent of the total volumes for the brand here. The XC40 Recharge is one of two all-electric models offered by Volvo in India, the other being the recently launched C40 Recharge. While the XC40 Recharge is priced at ₹57 lakh (ex-showroom) and was launched in July of 2022, the C40 Recharge was launched at ₹61.25 lakh (ex-showroom) in September of this year. The company says it has received 100 orders for the C40 Recharge in the first month since price launch.

Volvo also offers other models like the XC90 SUV and the S90 sedan but its firm focus remains on establishing itself as a prominent luxury electric car brand in India with a stated objective of offering completely electrified portfolio by 2030. “It has been a remarkable three quarters with an encouraging 40% sales growth from January to September 2023 as compared to last year, driven by the XC60 and our Pure Electric offerings XC40 Recharge & C40 Recharge," said Jyoti Malhotra, Managing Director, Volvo Car India. “This success reflects customer confidence and our commitment to providing premium, sustainable vehicles to the Indian market."

