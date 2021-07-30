Volkswagen ID.4: Five smart features of Tesla-rivaling EV

Volkswagen has made it pretty clear that Tesla is its foremost rival. And the best way to battle Tesla, a company that constantly banks on technology to further its EVs, Volkswagen is also looking at making technology work for the owners of its ID.4 electric vheicle.

The Volkswagen ID.4 SUV will offer a wide range of intelligent features that will include smart technology like wireless App-Connect for compatible devices, voice controls, a kick-to-open rear hatch and much more.

Here's a look at five of several smart features that the Volkswagen ID.4 will boast of:

Set the mood

With upgraded features in the cabin, interior lights play a vital role for the driver as well as the passengers to uplift the mood while on the go. Hence, one can adjust the ambient lighting in the ID.4 by using the slider bar available in the infotainment system to customize the lights as per their choice.

Turn your ID.4 EV into a comedian

Solo driving may become a tad too tedious on long trips and this is why the driver or even passengers can use voice command to ask ID.4 to tell a joke.

Rearrange your cupholders

ID.4 comes with two sets of cupholders for front-seat passengers. One set is located in the centre console and the other is under a rolling cover. These inserts are modular as the dividers can be moved or removed to customize space as per the driver's preference.

Be sure your EV is off

As the Volkswagen ID.4 offers a quiet ride, there is always a chance an owner may get confused if the EV is turned off or not. However, one can get the confirmation from the electric car itself as it will give the driver a goodbye chime. One can tune the volume as per one's own preference.

Set your favourites

The EV's Discover Pro touchscreen controls most of its features and has an easy way to access those features which a driver uses the most. One can swipe down from the top of the screen to find shortcuts of the most-used sections. One has to press and hold any icon on the screen to bring up a menu to personalise the functions the user want at his or her fingertip.