Volkswagen beats Tesla to be Norway's bestselling e-car brand in April 2021
- Volkswagen ID.4 became the bestselling electric car in Norway and the third top selling model in the overall cars sales list.
Norway is one of the countries with a high number of electric vehicle penetration. The country has registered 10,545 units of battery electric vehicles and plug-in hybrid vehicles in April, grabbing 80.1% market share. This marked a whopping 104% YoY sales growth compared to April 2020, besides posting the best-ever April sales.
Interestingly, Tesla that has been holding the crown of the bestseller EV in Norway took a month off in April and Volkswagen ID.4 grabbed the pole position. Tesla, on the other hand, registered only five EV sales and four among them were Model 3 compact sedans.
Volkswagen ID.4 has sold 1,824 units in April 2021 grabbing a market share of 13.9%. It registered 2,684 units between the January-April period this year, posting a 5.4% market share. In the overall car sales list, the car grabbed the third spot behind Toyota RAV4 and Volvo XC40, and slightly ahead of the Tesla Model 3.
Both battery-electric cars and plug-in hybrid cars are growing at a very high rate in Norway. However, the BEV share is more than two times higher. Battery electric vehicles registered 7,229 units in April, recording 97% YoY sales growth and posting a 54.9% market share. Among these, 727 units were used cars and 691 units were in the van category.
The plug-in hybrid cars sold 3,316 units last month, registering 122% YoY sales growth and posting a 25.2% market share. This was the seventh time in Norway's electric vehicle sales history when the figure crossed the 10,000 milestone.
So far in 2021, more than 40,000 new plug-in hybrid cars have been registered, which is over 81% of the total market volume. The rest of the cars are attributed to conventional and hybrid models. BEVs sold 26,388 units in 2021, recording 32% YoY sales growth, and posting a 53.3% market share.
PHEVs registered 13,921 units during the January-April period, up 80% from the same period a year ago, and posting a 28.1% market share. Overall, green energy cars sold 40,309 units between January-April 2021, up 45% from the corresponding period, and posting an 81.5% market share.
