Valentine's Day: MINI voted as the 'most romantic car' in this country

How couples travel together has always played a vital role in love stories around the globe, whether a bike ride on a sunny day at a boulevard or a long drive at night. Though for Britons, it is the pint-size MINI model that makes them nostalgic by bringing back all the mushiness when their romantic stories began.

In a survey conducted by The Great British Journey, a Derbyshire-based museum, it has been revealed that for many British citizens, the MINI was the car in which they had their most memorable date. In the poll, around 16,000 social media followers were asked about their in-car love lives. The result showed that classic models such as the Ford Capri and Metro, along with the MINI, had struck a chord with many.

A report in UK's Express cites relationship expert Charlene Douglas explaining why cars may hold a dear place in Britons' hearts. “There are lots of ways that relationships develop out on the road – there’s something about the intimate atmosphere inside a car that creates stronger bonds for couples, friends and families," she added.

Douglas added senses, when inside the car, heighten when two people, special to each other, share the confined space. “Whether it’s driving to a destination together and using the opportunity to find out more about one another, commenting on our surroundings and sharing our knowledge or opinions on what we see around us, or even just singing along to a track on the radio together, the shared space of a car is often the perfect setting to get up close and personal," she mentioned.

Cars can provide, what Douglas referred to as an emotionally safe environment, for two individuals as it can provide them with the ideal chance to sit close to each other and speak their hearts out. “It’s often when we’re in our cars with that special someone that we feel relaxed enough to share our life experiences, past hurts, future goals and even our feelings for one another," she further added.

First Published Date: