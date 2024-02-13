Uttarakhand roads will match that of US by 2024 end, promises Nitin Gadkari

Uttarakhand will soon have roads and highways that will match the standards of roads in United States. Union Minister Nitin Gadkari promised this to the state on Tuesday (February 13) as he said that the Centre will invest around ₹2 lakh crore to develop road infrastructure. According to the minister, the state roads will be of international standard by the end of this year. Gadkari made the remarks while announcing national highway project worth more than ₹2,000 crore in the state today.

One of the key highways coming up in the state is the Delhi-Dehradun Expressway which will help in reducing the travel time from Delhi to Dehradun to

Uttarakhand currently has national highways spread over 3,608 kms. Several new projects have been undertaken, some of which are also towards completion soon. One of the most anticipated projects is the Delhi-Dehradun Expressway, also known as the Delhi-Dehradun Economic Corridor. It is expected to reduce travel time between Delhi and the Uttarakhand state capital drastically.

The recent projects announced Tanakpur will strengthen connectivity in the Manaskhand region. While laying foundation of the upcoming road projects, Gadkari said, “In the presence of Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami I want to announce that by the end of 2024, the national highways in Uttarakhand will be matching international standards. They will be like those in the US." He also said that the Centre will increase funds to improve road network in the state. " ₹1.40 crore is being spent in Uttarakhand over road infrastructure at present to which an additional ₹60 crore will soon be added to make it a total expenditure of ₹2 lakh crore," he said.

Also Read : Chennai-Bengaluru Expressway to be ready by December? We're trying, says Gadkari

Pushkar Singh Dhami, Chiefh Minister of Uttarakhand, recently said that expects the Delhi-Dehradun Expressway to be completed by the end of this year. The 340-km long expressway, which will also have wildlife corridor, is expected to be operational by January next year. “This highway will help in reducing the travel time from Delhi to Dehradun to just 2-2.5 hours. In the coming time, tourists will easily be able to come from Delhi," Dhami had said.

The Delhi-Dehradun Economic Corridor that will be built at a cost of around ₹8,300 crore. Under the supervision of The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI), the expressway is designed to support driving at a top speed of 100 kmph. The expressway boasts of Asia's largest wildlife elevated corridor, which spans around 12 kms of the highway.

Also Read : GPS-based toll collection to replace FASTags within months, hints Nitin Gadkari

The Delhi-Dehradun Expressway will reduce the distance between the two cities by 25 kms to just 210 kilometres. It will also help commuters between Delhi and Haridwar to cover the distance within two hours instead of five hours taken now. The corridor will have seven major interchanges for connectivity to Haridwar, Muzaffarnagar, Shamli, Yamunagar, Baghpat, Meerut and Baraut.

First Published Date: