User fee collection through FASTag crosses 80 crore per day

For the first time, the toll collection through FASTag crossed ₹80 crores per day on December 24, 2020, with a record of 50 lakh FASTag transactions per day.

With more than 2.20 crore FASTag issued till date, adoption of FASTag by highway users has seen unprecedented growth.

"With FASTag being mandatory for vehicles from January 1, 2021, the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has made all necessary arrangements to provide seamless movement of vehicles at fee plazas. Adoption of FASTag has helped highway travellers to save time and fuel at the toll plazas," an official stated.

The official informs, "As social distancing has become the new norm, commuters are increasingly looking at FASTag as a toll payment option as it nullifies the chances of any human contact between the drivers and the toll operators. Being an inclusive technological tool for toll collection on highways, FASTag is a more practical and beneficial option."

The digital transaction has got a necessary push with the recent amendment in the Motor Vehicle Amendment Act, 2019.

FASTag is easily available at over 30,000 points of sale (PoS) across the country and mandatorily available at NHAI toll plazas.

The program has partnered with 27 issuer banks and has included several options to simplify its recharge facilities such as Bharat Bill Payment System (BBPS), Unified Payments Interface (UPI), Online payments, My FASTag Mobile App, PAYTM, Google pay, and others. In addition, a cash recharge facility is also being provided at Point of Sales (PoS) at toll plazas for the convenience of users.

FASTag also uses Radio-frequency Identification (RFID) technology that provides users a smooth and effortless cross-over at Toll plazas without much waiting/halting. The payment is made digitally through the FASTag linked to the bank wallet.

Implementation of FASTag is one step in the direction of providing a safe, smooth, and seamless journey to commuters on National Highways. (ANI)

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.