HT Auto
Home Auto News Select Owners Warned To Park Kia, Hyundai Suvs In Open In This Country

Select owners warned to park Kia, Hyundai SUVs in open in this country

Hyundai Palisade and Kia Telluride vehicles made between 2020 and 2022 are a part of this concern.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 24 Aug 2022, 11:32 AM
Hyundai Palisade facelift
Hyundai Palisade facelift
Hyundai Palisade facelift
Hyundai Palisade facelift

The US Department of Transportation has urged the owners of some Hyundai and Kia SUVs that were recently recalled over fire risks to park their vehicles outdoors and away from their homes until they are repaired. Last week, the South Korean automakers recalled thousands of Hyundai Palisade and Kia Telluride vehicles made between 2020 and 2022, citing a risk of fire while the vehicles are parked or being driven.

This could happen due to a trailer hitch issue, as per the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration's website. So far, there have not been any fire related incident reported, neither have there been reports of crashes or injuries. However, a repair for the issue is also yet to be identified.

Similar Cars

Find More Cars
Hyundai Casper (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Hyundai Casper
999 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹4 - 7 Lakhs* *Expected Price
View Details
Hyundai Santro (HT Auto photo)
Hyundai Santro
1086 cc | Petrol | Manual | 20 kmpl
₹4.67 - 6.47 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Hyundai Grand I10 Nios (HT Auto photo)
Hyundai Grand I10 Nios
1197 cc | Petrol | Manual | 21 kmpl
₹5.19 - 8.52 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Hyundai Aura (HT Auto photo)
Hyundai Aura
1197 cc | Petrol | Manual | 21 kmpl
₹5.92 - 9.43 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Kia Sonet (HT Auto photo)
Kia Sonet
1197 cc | Petrol | Manual | 18.4 kmpl
₹6.79 - 13.55 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Hyundai I20 (HT Auto photo)
Hyundai I20
1197 cc | Petrol | Manual | 20.35 kmpl
₹6.8 - 11.43 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers

(Also read | Hyundai Motor may speed up construction of EV factory in US)

However, Kia informed in a statement on Tuesday that there have been six fire incidents reported in model year 2020 Telluride vehicles, five of which involved "localized melting only." While the 2021 or 2022 models had no fires and were included in the recall as a precautionary measure. Owners who have incurred repair costs will be reimbursed by the automaker.

FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on
FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on

In another statement, a Hyundai spokesperson confirmed that there have been three Palisade fire incidents in Canada, but none in the US. The automaker is aware of eight such related "melting" incidents in the US and eight in Canada, the spokesman added, however there have been no reports of crashes or injuries.

Once a repair for the issue is found, affected vehicle owners will be notified by the respective automakers to bring their SUVs to a Hyundai or Kia dealer. The recalls involve 245,030 Hyundai Palisade and 36,417 Kia Telluride vehicles, as per the consumer alert.

First Published Date: 24 Aug 2022, 10:14 AM IST
TAGS: Hyundai Kia Palisade Telluride
Recommended For You
View All
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

Skoda has teased the interior looks of its upcoming seven-seater Vision 7C Concept electric vehicle.
Skoda to debut 7-seater EV concept Vision 7S, teases free-standing touchscreen
Ola S1 is offered in five colour options.
Ola Electric S1 scooter, cheaper alternative to S1 Pro, launched at 99,000
This Jaguar XF has been modified at a cost of ₹2 lakh to drape it in tricolour by a man from Gujarat to celebrate India's 75th Independence Day.
Man from Gujarat modifies his Jaguar XF with tricolour costing 2 lakh
Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza and the Hyundai Venue have been two leading competitors of each other in the sub-compact SUV segment of the Indian market. These two sub-compact models also rival the likes of Tata Nexon, Mahindra XUV300, Kia Sonet along with Nissan Magnite and Renault Kiger. 
In pics: Venue vs Brezza - which sub-compact SUV would you choose?
File photo of BMW logo. (Used for representational purpose )
BMW says will roll out 15 fully-electric models by end of 2022

Trending this Week

The new hot and techy Maruti Suzuki Brezza has already created quite a buzz in the market as it has got thousands of bookings.
Embark on new city adventures with the All New Hot and Techy Brezza
Maruti Suzuki will launch the new generation Alto K10 hatchback in India on August 18.
Maruti Alto K10 to launch tomorrow: Price expectations
Volkswagen now allows customers to own the new Virtus sedan with just one month’s security deposit and an advance rental.
Volkswagen adds Virtus to subscription models, monthly rent less than 27,000
Maruti Suzuki will launch the new generation Alto K10 hatchback in India on August 18.
Maruti Alto K10 to get touchscreen, keyless entry, steering control features
New Maruti Suzuki Alto K10.
2022 Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 launched: Highlights

Explore Car EMI’s

Maruti Suzuki S-Presso
Maruti Suzuki S-presso
EMI starts from
₹ 7,386
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
EMI starts from
₹ 13,348
Kia Sonet
Kia Sonet
EMI starts from
₹ 15,589
Tata Nexon
Tata Nexon
EMI starts from
₹ 16,599
MarutiSuzuki Wagon R 2022
Marutisuzuki Wagon R 2022
EMI starts from
₹ 12,206
Tata Punch
Tata Punch
EMI starts from
₹ 12,454

Latest News

Maruti Suzuki to recall these Dzire sedans for faulty airbags
Maruti Suzuki to recall these Dzire sedans for faulty airbags
Hyundai Venue N Line launch in India on September 6
Hyundai Venue N Line launch in India on September 6
Delhi govt seeks public feedback on app-based bus aggregators scheme
Delhi govt seeks public feedback on app-based bus aggregators scheme
Arriving soon: A special edition Tata Motors SUV teased ahead of debut
Arriving soon: A special edition Tata Motors SUV teased ahead of debut
Lamborghini Huracan Tecnica to launch in India tomorrow: What to expect
Lamborghini Huracan Tecnica to launch in India tomorrow: What to expect

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking VIEW OFFERS you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city