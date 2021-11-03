UK startup launches portable electric vehicle charger at COP26 climate summit

At the ongoing COP26 climate summit where delegates from around the world have gathered to discuss matters concerning climate change, UK startup ZipCharge has introduced its own solution to help power electric vehicles and reduce vehicular carbon emissions.

ZipCharge has introduced a portable electric vehicle charger, called the Go. The portable charger looks just like an average-sized regular suitcase, and weighs about 22 kgs.

It comes with a 4 kWh battery capacity and can charge an EV at the capacity of 7.2 kW. The company also plans to introduce larger versions of the portable battery pack, offering up to 8 kWh of net capacity.

The 4 kWh battery pack can add charge of up to 19-20 kilometres to the electric vehicle in just about 30 minutes or so, depending from EV to EV. The larger upcoming portable EV charger can add a range of roughly 40 to 60 kilometres to an EV within one hour.

The Go can be fully charged from any regular household outlet and can be used outside in any weather condition just like a stationary charging station. With the Go, an electric vehicle driver will not have to depend on public charging stations on long journeys as they will be able to charge their vehicle anywhere and at anytime. Also since public charging is currently the only alternative for people who do not have a charging option at home or workplace, the Go makes it more convenient for them to charge their electric vehicles.

That's not all. The Go portable electric vehicle charger can also be used as a portable power bank to power appliances or tools or for other short-term emergency power outages.

The portable charger's in-built Artificial Intelligence (AI) technology enable's ZipCharge to learn the users' charging patterns and make schedule recommendations to optimize charging at off-peak times.