UK braces for millions of cars on road as warm weather, relaxed lockdown beckon

While the UK has grappled with hundreds - often thousands - of people on the streets amid lockdown orders over the past several weeks, the easing of restrictions could only result in these numbers growing exponentially despite the omnipresent threat from Covid-19. Local reports suggest that millions of vehicles may now be out on the road over the course of the first weekend since lockdown restrictions were eased in the country.

Reports suggest that around 9 million extra vehicles could be on the roads.

The last two weeks of April and May so far has seen bright sunshine in most parts of the country and warm weather is just what Britons tend to yearn for anyway. Cooped up inside homes could be another reason why locals step out, turn the ignition and head off to soak some sun. Authorities however are bracing for possibly packed motorways leading up to beaches, parks and tourist spots.

It is being widely urged that people ensure complete vehicle check before going out for a drive. This is because vehicles parked for several weeks may develop some snag and if this results in a breakdown on busy roads, could result in massive snarls. Some of the other advisories are to not pack vehicles with too many people and to follow social-distancing norms at road-side utility services and the final destinations.

The rise in number of vehicles on the road is also because while many plan their weekend getaways, there is a fear perception at play against taking flights or other forms of long-distance public transportation. Personal cars ensure personal space and could well be the safest way to reach the intended location. And with chances of the weather turning more humid and possibly overcast towards the end of May, people could come out in unprecedented numbers to make the most of the prevailing weather conditions.



