Two injured after container vehicles collide on Pune-Bengaluru highway

Two people were injured in the early hours of Wednesday when two container vehicles coming from opposite sides crashed into each other on the Pune-Bengaluru highway near the Swami Narayan temple.

One of the injured has been identified as Gokarnlal Manik Ram, a 29-year-old resident of Wadgaonsheri. The other is yet to be identified by the police. The two container vehicle drivers were identified as Dnyansagar Natarayan ( 35) and Dhanush Selvam ( 35), both from Tamil Nadu.

The police have booked the latter on charges of rash and negligent driving.

Sinhagad police station in-charge Devidas Gheware summoned fire brigade officials after rushing to the spot to rescue the victims stuck inside the vehicles.

"The accident took place in quick succession before the respective vehicle drivers realised what was happening. We have booked the container driver for endangering lives of other commuters using the road," Gheware said.

Prashant Ranpise, chief, Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) fire brigade, said, "Two persons were stuck in the cars as the vehicles piled up in the accident. Our team rushed with the necessary equipment and gears and first aid was administered. No casualties were reported in the accident."

Ranpise also said that the mangled remains were quickly removed and the highway was opened for traffic within 30 minutes.