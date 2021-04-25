Travel restrictions in Delhi, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Kerala, UP: In a nutshell

3

Karnataka:

In an attempt to curb the rapidly spreading contamination of Covid-19 virus in the state, the Karnataka government has issued a set of guidelines and imposed a night curfew in the state from April 21. Besides the night curfew effective between 9 pm-6 am, the Karnataka government has also added a weekend curfew to battle the Covid-19 pandemic.

There is no restriction on inter-state or intra-state movement of people and goods. Also, no separate permission or passes are required for that. However, the number of people travelling in buses, maxi-cabs, tempo travellers, and metro has been capped at 50% of the seating capacity. Other vehicles too have to follow the same as stipulated by the RTO.

Movement of people through the public transport system including metro, KSRTC, BMTC, NEKSRTC, NWSRTC, private buses, trains, taxis, app cabs, auto-rickshaw, etc, is permitted adhering to the Covid-19 protocols set by the state government.

State and central government employees, essential services' employees can move and avail transportation upon providing valid IDs. People eligible for vaccination can move and avail transport system upon showing minimal proof. People travelling from and to Karnataka can avail themselves of public transport or private vehicles to move, subject to providing relevant proofs like tickets.

Patients and their helpers and close relatives requiring essential travel are allowed to move. People who need medical assistance can move. In case of emergencies, people required to visit doctors or hospitals are free to move.