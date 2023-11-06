Which vehicles are allowed to enter Delhi under GRAP 4 restrictions?

Delhi govt implemented the stage four of Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) on Sunday
It is the highest alarm during rising pollution levels in the national capital
During this phase, only vehicles with BS6 certification, or the ones that are CNG and electric, will be allowed to enter Delhi from other states
Commercial vehicles like trucks will be barred from entering Delhi for now
The only exemptions will be offered to vehicles involved in essential services or operating on LNG/CNG
It also bans Delhi-registered diesel operated Medium Goods Vehicles (MGVs) and Heavy Goods Vehicles (HGVs)
Violation of this rule will amount to a hefty fine of ₹20,000 on the vehicle owners
The government may decide to implement stricter restrictions in coming days
There is a possibility for relaunch of the Odd-Even rule for vehicles