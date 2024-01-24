Toyota to showcase electric and hybrid vehicles at Bharat Mobility Global Expo

Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) has announced its participation in the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2024. During the expo, the company will be focusing on its advanced green technology product line-up and localisation initiatives under the theme "Grow India – Grow with India."

During the Bharat Mobility Global Expo, Toyota will showcase its battery electric vehicle and hybrid vehicles along with fuel-cell electric vehicles,

Toyota stated that its pavilion will feature Battery Electric and Strong Hybrid Electric Vehicles, emphasising efforts to localise electric powertrain parts in India. Additionally, it will showcase Fuel-Cell Electric Vehicles, Electrified Flexi Fuel Vehicles and Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) vehicles.

Additonally, an emergency response vehicle designed to meet societal requirements, including those of the Indian armed forces, will also be on display.

Vikram Gulati, Country Head and Executive Vice President, Toyota Kirloskar Motor, stated that India's emergence as a key player in the global automotive landscape makes this event even more significant.

He thanked the Government of India and the organisers for providing a platform to showcase the competitiveness of the Indian auto industry in green technologies.

The company has been involved in skilling students from rural areas and key stakeholders, benefiting over 1,40,000 individuals. Toyota is promoting Make in India, with its main products - Innova & Fortuner having around 90 per cent localisation.

Globally committed to sustainability, Toyota aims for Carbon Neutrality by 2050 and Net Zero Carbon in Manufacturing Operations by 2035. The company is advancing sustainable mobility solutions, considering factors like India’s energy mix, consumer profile, and infrastructure readiness, aligning with the government's focus on "Mass Electrification" and the vision of "Atma Nirbhar Bharat," achieving "Energy Security" and "Carbon Neutrality."

The Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2024 to be held from February 1rst to 3rd, 2024 is set to exhibit cutting-edge green vehicle technologies, infrastructure support systems, urban mobility solutions, and connected and autonomous capabilities.

First Published Date: