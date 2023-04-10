This USB stick-shaped futuristic caravan is what you need for your next trip

Motorhomes and caravans are getting more and more popular over time and various manufacturers are adding a tinge of innovation to create new and unique products. One such caravan has been designed by New Zealand architecture firm W2 and is called Romotow T8. It looks like a USB when in a closed position and can be swiveled to open.

The futuristic caravan was first previewed as a prototype back in 2018 and is now available for purchase in its production form. It has been developed on a fixed chassis with a curved side while its inner section can rotate 90-degrees to resemble a larger-than-life size of a USB stick. However, it is much much more expensive than a USB as it comes at a starting price of NZ$429,000 or approx. ₹2.19 crore.

Also Read : F1 fan? Sahara Force India F1 team's motorhome in Germany is up for grabs

When buying the Romotow T8 caravan, customers can add customization options.

When in open position, the caravan offers an indoor-outdoor living arrangement with a large decking area where one can lay out chairs and enjoy natural beauty. When in closed position, the two large doors of the caravan provide a sheltered living space.

When buying the Romotow T8 caravan, customers can add customization options such as adding wall-mounted TVs, an outdoor projector, a pumping audio system, and a bedroom with either a single bed or a double bed. The caravan is an eco-friendly machine as it runs off a 200-Ah lithium battery that is charged using solar panels on the roof.

While some might become a fan just for the design and shape of the caravan, some might feel that the USB-like shape makes it a little inconvenient to fit the caravan in some camping sites.

First Published Date: