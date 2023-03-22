F1 fan? Sahara Force India F1 Team’s motorhome in Germany is up for grabs

If you are a Formula One (F1) fan and have often fantasized living like the F1 teams do, you might be in luck. The Sahara Force India F1 Team’s old motorhome in Germany is up for sale on eBay. And if you're willing to spend up to €500,000 (approx. ₹44,518,000), you can enjoy a luxurious vacation at the motorhome.

As per the listing on eBay, the motorhome was used during the 2018 F1 season and is fully equipped with “comfortable sleeping areas, bathrooms with showers and toilets as well as a spacious reception area". The main reception area still has all the tables and chairs that were used by the team, as well as the bar, and the restrooms.

Upstairs, the desks used by the team’s strategists and its social media teams can also be found, while the driver’s changing rooms, which come equipped with built-ins, a massage table, and even Esteban Ocon's fireproof underwear from the 2018 season, can be found.

The three-storey building also has a top deck for parties, and some old driver data left behind by its previous owner. However, the kitchen is a little less than fully furnished, equipped only with some fridges.

Despite having all these built-in facilities, this motorhome with massage tables and industrial fridges does qualify as a motorhome because it can break down and lay flat for transportation purposes. It takes only four people and a crane to take down the house and assemble it back. However, it also requires five trucks to cart around, which likely adds on fuel costs.

The motorhome is every bit luxury and every bit fascinating for someone who wants to keep a piece of Formula One's history. The motorhome is currently set up and open for inspections for those interested in buying it.

