This US company converts your pickup truck into an overland camper

US' Oregon-based EarthCruiser has introduced the EC Terranova Expedition Camper - a 4×4 all-season cab-over expedition camper that converts a pickup truck into an overland camper. It is available with a choice of 2020+ Ford F350, RAM 3500 and Silverado 3500.

EarthCruiser says the EC Terranova allows outdoor enthusiasts to travel without sacrificing performance, comfort or liveability. The camper is designed to be unyielding in its ability to perform in town or on the most rugged terrain.

Made of fibre-glass and high density plastic materials, the camper is suitable for rough trails and can also easily be cleaned. Its smaller house and lighter weight allows for more acceleration and better performance on the highway. It can also easily tow a boat, trailer, or toy hauler. The triple-layer curtains of the camper include 8 windows which provide a 360-degree panoramic view, and feature privacy screens and clear vinyl protective layers.

(Also read: Luxury on wheels: This Las Vegas company converts old school buses into hotels)

Rear view of the EC Terranova Expedition Camper

The interior living space of the camper is designed to maximize space, comfort, and usability. It can house four guests with systems like electrical, plumbing and mechanical designed to work together seamlessly. Occupants can benefit from a freshwater pump and water system with freshwater tank, purified water drinking tap and kitchen faucet with hot/cold mixer and bathroom with shower.

(Also read: Volkswagen shows off Caddy California, the mini home with double bed, kitchen)

The camper chassis is mounted to the vehicle chassis with EarthCruiser's proprietary kinetic mount system. The Terranova Expedition Camper is also available for sale to the international community and is set to release in early 2021.