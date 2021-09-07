This sustainable concept tyre is made from recycled PET bottles, vegetable oils

Auto parts manufacturer Continental AG is showcasing its sustainable tyre concept - the Conti GreenConcept - at the 2021 IAA Munich auto show. The concept tyre is made up of more than 50 per cent of traceable, renewable and recycled materials. The sustainable tyre is touted to be a lightweight technology, ensuring an extended service life.

The proportion of recycled materials used in the Conti GreenConcept tyre stands at 17 per cent. Apart from processed steel and carbon black, Continental has used polyester from recycled PET bottles in the casing of a tyre for the first time ever.

(Also read | BMW becomes first auto company to equip its cars with sustainable tyres)The proportion of renewable raw materials used in the concept tyre stands at 25 per cent. The natural elements used to achieve this proportion include natural rubber from dandelions, silicate from the ashes of rice husks, and various vegetable oils and resins. These materials significantly reduce the amount of crude oil-based materials in the tyre.

(Also read | Michelin outlines goal to make tires from only sustainable materials by 2050)The weight of the Conti GreenConcept tyre has been significantly reduced too along with its rolling resistance, thanks to the special lightweight design. Rolling resistance of the tyre is around 25 per cent lower than that of a tyre with class A rolling resistance, according to the company. Lower rolling resistance also means that the vehicle consumes less energy, and this, in fact, extends the range of electric vehicles by up to 6 per cent. Thanks to the tyre's renewable thread, it can be replaced multiple times with little effort in terms of time and materials.

Continental AG has vowed to completely convert its global tyre production to make use of sustainable materials by 2050. “The cars of the future will still need tyres, which we are making more and more sustainable, as our concept tyre shows," said Continental CEO, Nikolai Setzer, at the sidelines of 2021 IAA Munich auto show.