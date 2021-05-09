This 30-acre property in US with 25-car garage is a car collector's dream

A large mansion with breath-taking view, luxurious facilities and a huge garage for cars. This sounds like a car collector's dream and is up for grabs in US' Pennsylvania at real estate marketplace Realtor for $1,750,000 (approx 12.8 crore).

The highlight of the 30-acre property is the huge 25-car garage spread over 5, 250 square feet. This space is perfect for an owner with a huge collection of cars. But what about a few favourites? For that, there is a separate indoor, showroom-type display room with glass walls for the owner's three most favorite cars. Spread over 1,800 square feet, this display space also has a glass-made rear door and can be used as a recreational space with car-loving friends to talk about the owner's favourite collections.

(Also read | This $12 million mansion in US comes with 50-car garage, gas station, dyno room)

Besides these, the property is nestled in scenic areas that include trails that are meant for hiking, hunting and ATV riding. The property has been landscaped with stone laid columns, steps, entryways and spiral steps that lead to cantilevered balcony with hot tub right above the car garage, along with Koi pond and invisible dog fence.

(Also read | This $8 million auto-themed property with 10-vehicle garage is a car haven)

If you care for non-garage facilities of the mansion, it has a total of eleven rooms including four bedrooms, and four bathrooms. The kitchen has a hibachi grille, dishwasher, gas, oven and a refrigerator. The living room features a 20-foot stone fireplace. The second story of the mansion features family room, office space and den, additional living space for yoga, gym or art studio.

Other features and appliances include walk-in closet, digital cable, clothes washer, dryer, granite counters, among others. The house has different kinds of flooring including Ceramic, Hardwood, Tile, Wall to wall Carpet.