Maruti dreams big. But Alto, S-Presso take sales hit

Hindustan Times
Auto Posted By HT Auto Desk
Published May 01, 2023

Maruti Suzuki is betting big on SUVs to pave its way forward in the Indian car market

Models like Brezza and Grand Vitara are faring strong

Fronx too has opened its innings on a strong note

Jimny lifestyle SUV is all set for its official launch

Models like Baleno, WagonR, XL6 and Ertiga - although not SUVs, are performing well too

But the smallest models in Maruti camp are not finding much cheer. Alto and S-Presso sales are down

In April of 2023, for instance, combined sales of the two models declined to 14,110 units from 17,137 units in April of 2022

Popularity of SUV body type is one big factor. The buying power of targeted entry-car customer eroding may be another
For all the details on all Maruti Suzuki cars...
Click Here