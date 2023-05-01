Maruti dreams big. But Alto, S-Presso take sales hit

Maruti Suzuki is betting big on SUVs to pave its way forward in the Indian car market
Models like Brezza and Grand Vitara are faring strong
Fronx too has opened its innings on a strong note
Jimny lifestyle SUV is all set for its official launch
Models like Baleno, WagonR, XL6 and Ertiga - although not SUVs, are performing well too
But the smallest models in Maruti camp are not finding much cheer. Alto and S-Presso sales are down
In April of 2023, for instance, combined sales of the two models declined to 14,110 units from 17,137 units in April of 2022
Popularity of SUV body type is one big factor. The buying power of targeted entry-car customer eroding may be another