Tesla withdraws its bold 7-day ‘no-questions-asked’ return policy for its cars

Tesla has reportedly cancelled its bold vehicle return policy. A Tesla EV owner will now have to go through the company’s customer service department for vehicle returns.

Earlier, Tesla has been using a seven day policy to return vehicles. Tesla CEO Elon Musk often used this policy as a way to market his electric vehicles. It was a bold policy as Tesla owners could return their cars within seven day of purchase. The Tesla policy allowed full refund for vehicles, if returned within seven days, without even asking the customers why they decided to do so.

The support page for the policy has now been removed from Tesla’s website and redirected to its general support page that does not have any mention of the old policy.

"This return policy is intended to give you confidence in your purchase of a Tesla vehicle, and so is in addition to any other rights you may have under applicable law," the company said in the support page it took offline.

The new policy remain unclear. According to reports, Tesla owners need to get in touch with the carmaker’s customer service department to return their vehicles. The policy says that Tesla owners can return their cars only if it shows any damage or has travelled less than a thousand miles. However, it is still unclear what types of situations may warrant a full or even partial refund after purchase.

A few days ago, Tesla also decided to dissolve its entire media relations team in the United States. Unlike its peers who splurge millions of dollars on advertising and marketing, Tesla has largely shunned traditional channels to promote its brand and vehicles.

Its main channel for product promotion is Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk's Twitter account, which has more than 39 million followers. His tweets about new features or future technology are reshared widely on other Twitter accounts and websites.

Tesla also employs a sales strategy through which it bypasses dealerships and sells directly to consumers.