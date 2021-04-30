Tesla takes superchargers to Everest Base Camp as part of China expansion

Tesla owners in China will now be able to supercharge their electric cars at a height of 17,000 feet, enjoying a panoramic view of the tallest mountain peak on Earth - the Mt Everest.

Tesla has set up 11 new Supercharger stations across China, one of which is located at Tingri in Tibet, on the route from Chengdu or Xi’an all the way to the base camp at Mt Everest.

The Supercharger has been installed in the parking lot of the Roof of the World Hotel, at an altitude of almost 4,300m. The small town is located a few 100 km drive from Everest base camp.

Tesla China shared an image of a Tesla car charging with the Mt Everest in the background with a note that reads, "We drove over 2500+ kilometers, across 13 sea levels 4000+ miles high, passing 20+ famous landscapes."

Tesla has a V3 Supercharger factory in Shanghai which is capable of producing around 10,000 Superchargers every year. Till March, Tesla has set up 760 Superchargers in China. Tesla's Supercharger network in China has grown by more than 30 per cent this year alone.

Last March, Tesla sold more than 30,000 of its cars in China, three times more than the previous year at the same time. Rapid growth accompanied by the installation of these chargers. At the start of 2021, Tesla China announced the installation of its 700th supercharger.

According to the Tesla China’s Supercharger team, the US-based EV manufacturer has 'also built more than 150 experience stores and service centres across the country. In addition to worry-free charging, there are more guarantees for you to travel.'