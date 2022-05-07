Copyright © HT Media Limited
All rights reserved.

HT Auto wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Search Log In
Home Auto News Tesla Sues Engineer Over ‘dojo’ Supercomputer Technology Theft

Tesla sues engineer over ‘Dojo’ supercomputer technology theft

Tesla Inc. sued a former engineer claiming he illegally transferred confidential information on its supercomputer technology to his own computer and turned over a “dummy” laptop for inspection to cover up the theft.
By :
Updated on : 07 May 2022, 10:56 AM
The Tesla Model X. (InsideEvs)

Tesla Inc. sued a former engineer claiming he illegally transferred confidential information on its supercomputer technology to his own computer and turned over a “dummy" laptop for inspection to cover up the theft.

Tesla is developing an in-house supercomputer, dubbed Project Dojo, to deal with massive amounts of data, including video from Tesla cars, and using it to create autonomous driving software. Alexander Yatskov was hired in January as a thermal engineer to help design cooling systems for the computer, which generates a lot of heat, Tesla said in the complaint.

Trending Cars

Find More Cars
Skoda Slavia
1497 cc I Petrol I Manual
₹ 10Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers
Volkswagen Taigun
1497 cc I Petrol I Manual
₹ 10.49Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers
Mahindra Xuv700
1497 cc I Petrol I Manual
₹ 12.49Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers
Tata Punch
1497 cc I Petrol I Manual
₹ 5.49Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers
Nissan Magnite
1497 cc I Petrol I Manual
₹ 4.99Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers
Renault Kiger
1497 cc I Petrol I Manual
₹ 5.45Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers
Mercedes-benz S-class
1497 cc I Petrol I Manual
₹ 1.57Cr*Onwards
Check latest offers
Hyundai Creta
1497 cc I Petrol I Manual
₹ 10Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers
Kia Carens
1497 cc I Petrol I Manual
₹ 8.99Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers
Audi Q7
1497 cc I Petrol I Manual
₹ 80Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers

“These thermal designs and data are confidential and tightly guarded within Tesla," the electric-car maker said.

But Tesla said Yatskov admitted to downloading confidential information from his Tesla devices to his personal devices, after he was confronted. He turned over a “dummy" computer for inspection by Tesla to try and cover his tracks, the company said.

Yatskov quit on May 2 and has refused to return the information, Tesla said in the complaint.

When reached by phone, Yatskov said he wasn’t aware of the complaint and declined to immediately comment on it.

Tesla also accused Yatskov of lying in his resume about his expertise and work experience. He also breached a non-disclosure agreement that barred him from disclosing trade secrets, Tesla said.

“This is a case about illicit retention of trade secrets by an employee who, in his short time at Tesla, already demonstrated a track record of lying and then lying again by providing a ‘dummy’ device to try and cover his tracks," Tesla said in its complaint.

Tesla is seeking compensatory and exemplary damages and an order that would stop Yatskov from disseminating its trade secrets and direct him to return all proprietary data.

The case is Tesla Inc. v. Yatskov, 5:22-cv-02725, U.S. District Court, Northern District of California (San Jose).

First Published Date: 07 May 2022, 10:56 AM IST
TAGS: Tesla Tesla cars super computer Tesla Dojo
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS