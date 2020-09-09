Tesla share price climbs, rebounding from Tuesday’s record plunge

Tesla share price climbs, rebounding from Tuesday’s record plunge1 min read . 10:29 PM IST
- Tesla share price stages some form of recovery a day after plummeted 21%.
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Tesla Inc. shares rose on Wednesday, clawing back a fraction of the value it lost a day earlier when the electric-vehicle maker’s stock suffered its worst one-day decline in its history.
(Also read: How Elon Musk lost record $16.3 billion in a day)
The car company led by Elon Musk plummeted 21% on Tuesday -- its biggest drop since going public in 2010 -- after it was passed over for inclusion in the S&P 500 Index Friday. The slump, which came amid a widespread selloff that saw tech firms leading the declines, wiped out $82 billion in Tesla’s market value.
(Also Read: How Lucid Motors plans to spin Tesla-killing strategy out of Air electric sedan)
The Nasdaq 100 Index was also recovering Wednesday, adding 2.2%. Tesla gained as much as 8.4% to $357.88 in New York. The stock has quadrupled this year. The company has overcome production snarls and posted its fourth consecutive profitable quarter. It also received a boost amid optimism for its Battery Day event later this month.
This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.