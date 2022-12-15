Tata Motors to supply 5,000 XPRES-T EVs to Everest Fleet

Tata Motors has partnered with Everest Fleet Pvt Ltd in order to supply 5,000 units of XPRES-T electric vehicles (EVs) to the company. As part of the deal, the company handed over 100 units of the EV already to the Mumbai-based company. The automaker had first launched the 'XPRES' brand exclusively for fleet customers in July of 2021, and the XPRES-T EV is the first vehicle under this brand.

Through such partnerships, the company believes that it is successfully moving towards enhancing EV adoption in India, said the company's Passenger Vehicle Senior General Manager, Network Management and EV Sales, Ramesh Dorairajan. The new XPRES-T electric sedan comes with two range options - 213 kilometres and 165 kilometres (ARAI certified range under test conditions).

The EV can be charged from 0-80 per cent in 90 minutes and 110 minutes (for 16.5 kWh and 21.5 kWh respectively) using fast charging or can also be normally charged from any 15 A plug point.

Available in two trim options, the XPRES-T EV comes with zero tail-pipe emission, single speed automatic transmission and dual airbags. Other safety features include ABS with EBD as standard across variants. The combination of optimal battery size and captive fast charging solution make for low cost of ownership in addition to safety and passenger comfort. Thus, making the Tata XPRES-T a comprehensive and attractive proposition for fleet owners and operators.

The company has earlier provided the XPRES-T EV to fleet owners such as Blu Smart Mobility and Urban Lithium.

