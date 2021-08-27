Tata launches initiative to help Indian wrestlers aim for Gold in Olympics 2024

Tata Motors has taken early initiative to help Indian wrestlers prepare for the Paris Olympics 2024. The Indian car manufacturer has now joined hands with the Wrestling Federation of India to launch a programme call Quest for Gold at Paris Olympics 2024.

The initiative, launched today at an event in Delhi, is aimed to help wrestlers prepare for a better show in the next edition. The ultimate aim of the programme is to ensure a Gold medal in the discipline, some thing that has so far eluded Indian wrestlers.

Tata Motors honoured the Indian wrestling team that participated in the Tokyo Olympics 2021 by presenting each member with the Yodha pick-up truck. Olympic Silver medallist Ravi Kumar Dahiya, bronze medallist Bajrang Punia along with fellow wrestlers like Anshu Malik, Sonam Malik, Seema Bisla, Deepak Punia and Vinesh Phogat were also felicitated.

The Quest for Gold at Paris Olympics 2024 initiative will focus on the growth and progress of both men and women wrestlers across age groups. It will help provide the wrestlers to access the right infrastructure, platform, opportunities and security. The initiative will also help offer central contracts to eligible senior wrestlers while budding junior wrestlers will be supported through scholarships and medical insurance cover.

Announcing the launch of this initiative, Brijbhushan Sharan Singh, President of the Wrestling Federation of India, said, "Tata Motors’ committed support since 2018 has helped Indian wrestling grow to greater heights. The launch of our joint quest today should enable us to fulfil the entire nation’s longstanding aspiration of winning an Olympics Gold medal in wrestling at the next Paris Olympics in 2024."

Girish Wagh, Executive Director, Tata Motors, said, "The sport of wrestling is deep rooted across India and enjoys a rich legacy of success in the global arena. Popular and followed by all sections of society, its machismo, aggression and endurance tests speed, agility and power. These virtues perfectly mirror the longevity, durability and robust performance of our commercial vehicles that are much valued by our customers both in India as well as international markets."

The launch of the initiative comes a day after Tata Motors gifted Altroz hatchback to 24 Indian athletes in the recently concluded Tokyo Olympics 2021. The athletes, all of whom missed the chance to stand on the podium by a small margin, were honoured with the hatchback in High Street Gold colour as a token of appreciation for their efforts and as encouragement.