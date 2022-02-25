Copyright © HT Media Limited
All rights reserved.

HT Auto wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Search Log In
Home Auto News Royal Enfield Artofmotorcycling Season Ii Concludes On A High Note

Royal Enfield ArtOfMotorcycling Season II concludes on a high note

Royal Enfield has also announced three winners for the season second of ArtofMotorcycling.
By HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 25 Feb 2022, 04:42 PM
The Royal Enfield ArtofMotorcycling was launched back in 2020. (Royal Enfield/Gautam Gajbar)

Royal Enfield, the Chennai-based motorcycle maker has announced that it has concluded the second edition of its designing platform – ArtofMotorcycling. Launched in 2020, the company added that this campaign was introduced to ‘fuel creativity’ amongst the artists, creators and motorcycling enthusiasts.

(Also Read: Royal Enfield Scram 411 launch confirmed for March)

Trending Cars

Find More Cars
Volkswagen Taigun
1497 cc I Petrol I Manual
₹ 10.49 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Tata Punch
1497 cc I Petrol I Manual
₹ 5.49 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Mahindra Xuv700
1497 cc I Petrol I Manual
₹ 12.49 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Nissan Magnite
1497 cc I Petrol I Manual
₹ 4.99 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Renault Kiger
1497 cc I Petrol I Manual
₹ 5.45 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Kia Carens
1497 cc I Petrol I Manual
₹ 8.99 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Audi Q7
1497 cc I Petrol I Manual
₹ 80 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Mercedes-benz S-class
1497 cc I Petrol I Manual
₹ 1.57 Cr*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Hyundai Creta
1497 cc I Petrol I Manual
₹ 10 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Tata Safari
1497 cc I Petrol I Manual
₹ 14.99 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare

The company has also announced three winners for the season second of ArtofMotorcycling. Harsh Namdeo, Ekant Singh and Gautam Gajbar, and have won an opportunity to co-create a capsule range with Royal Enfield being the top winners of this season. These winners were hand-picked by jury members- top fashion designers Shantanu and Nikhil, celebrated illustrator Vimal Chandran and ace photographer Bobby Joshi and Royal Enfield’s community. The winners will also get a chance to intern with Royal Enfield design teams.

(Also Read: New Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650 spotted in clearest images yet)

Speaking about the campaign, Puneet Sood, National Business Head - North and West India, Nepal, Bhutan & Global Head - Apparel Business said, “As a brand, Royal Enfield has always stood for self-expression. Our motorcycles have been the perfect canvas for customisation. The genesis of #ArtOfMotorcycling was to celebrate the ethos of exploration and motorcycling through the lens of art. Like the first season we have received an awe-inspiring response to this season as well, with more than 15k registrations. We are very excited to note that 8 out of every 10 participants were non-Royal Enfield owners and majority participation came from small towns. The platform through the medium of art and motorcycling has indeed resulted in bringing together diverse communities, cutting across barriers like age, profession and geography."

First Published Date: 25 Feb 2022, 04:42 PM IST
TAGS: Royal Enfield RE ArtOfMotorcycling
Related Stories
Royal Enfield Scram 411 launch confirmed for March
18 Feb 2022
BMW MINI Brick Lane Edition is a new addition to limited range portfolio
20 Feb 2022
Next-gen Ford Ranger Raptor breaks cover with new 284bhp V6 heart
22 Feb 2022
Stage set for finale of 24th JK Tyre-FMSCI National Racing Championship
25 Feb 2022
BMW MINI launches 2022 lifestyle collection including fashion, accessory goods
20 Feb 2022
KTM 890 Duke with MotoGP-inspired livery breaks cover
24 Feb 2022
Newly launched Aston Martin DBX707 SUV to enter full production soon
22 Feb 2022
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS