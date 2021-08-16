Renault Hippie Caviar Hotel camper van offers five-star motel experience

Renault has reinvented what a camper van looks like and has to offer with its Hippie Caviar Hotel camper van concept. The show car offers a five-star motel experience where one can relax in the hippie van and enjoy the natural beauty of the surroundings from the rooftop. The concept form is expected to be revealed at the 2021 Caravan Salon in Düsseldorf, Germany.The show car is based on the new Renault Trafic, its design takes cues from the iconic Renault Estafette camper van and the vehicle takes inspiration from the 60s movement. The vehicle offers furnished roof terrace, exterior removable bed and delivery by drone service, among others. It offers space, comfort and all modularity necessary for all journeys. Its dimensions also make it easy to park.(Also read | Renault exploring hybrid-focused venture with Geely to revive its China business)The new camper van features a cabin at the front in a glittery water-green colour theme and a room at the rear in Grey. The design of these rooms is inspired by 5-star hotel rooms. The show car's dashboard is enhanced by a leather band while all other materials used inside such as exotic wood, natural fibres (linen and wool) and plant-based foam reflect the brand's sustainable approach.The vehicle features a bench seat that can also be converted into a 145 cm x 195 cm bed that can be taken outside the vehicle as well. The open tailgate and its draperies provide privacy and protection from the weather. The bench seat and the corner armchair create a lounge area when one is in ‘cosy’ mood. The rooftop terrace has a coffee table and two removable backrests and can be accessed from an extractable ladder.Just like a hotel offers ample services inside the room, the camper van has a drone delivery system for ordering a logistics container - shower, lavatory, electric recharging point, etc. - to the location chosen by the customer and concierge services can also be ordered online.

