Pre-owned Fortuner? Toyota jumps into used-car business with outlet in Bengaluru

Toyota Kirloskar Motor on Wednesday announced the opening of its Toyota Used Car Outlet (TUCO) in Bengaluru with the aim of offering a one-stop solution to those looking at driving home a pre-owned vehicle from its lineup of models. The company underlines that the priority lies in offering a reliable and transparent experience to customers who want to buy a pre-owned Toyota vehicle.

Through TUCO, Toyota is looking at having a larger say in India's growing pre-owned vehicle segment that has seen a solid momentum in recent years. A large number of Toyota vehicles are offered through TUCO with the brand assuring best buying price as well as a reliable performance post purchase. “India's used car market continues to grow rapidly every year and TUCO represents our commitment to developing a fair and transparent used car market with increased reliability for our customers and to the Indian society as a whole," said Vikram Kirloskar, Vice Chairman at Toyota Kirloslar Motor. "Our focus will be to offer our customers with the best quality refurbished cars with convenience, transparency, and value for money. We are committed towards creating a reliable and transparent used car market which will enable faster disposal of cars at right prices and right quality to the buyers."

As part of the service, TUCO will put up Toyota vehicles that have undergone a complete check and will be sold with all required documentation in place. The entire vehicle history would be provided to the next customer while additional warranty and value-added services would also be given. TUCO would also assist with finance-related processes while helping the new owner with RTO assistance.

FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on

First Published Date: