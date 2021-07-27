Police in this country uses drones to bust driving violations and fine drivers

It is very common in countries all over the world for motorists to break laws and then get pulled over by police officers. But often drivers escape from the eyes of the officers standing on the roads or cover up for their illegal driving behaviour as soon as they see an officer. Not in Poland, where drivers are being tracked from the sky using drones.

A video footage from the Polish police shows a stretch of a street where various cars and motorbikes can be seen crossing a solid white line to overtake slower vehicles. However, they are completely unaware of being watched from above until a police officer intervenes and pulls over the vehicle.

These police drones seem to be smaller than regular DJI-style drone and seem to be flying high from the ground to be noticed by passerby. Those around or the busted driver can only have an inkling about a drone watching them when a police officer standing far steps in and pulls over the vehicle suddenly.

However, using drones to bust illegal motorists isn't something completely new. In UK, police forces first started using drones with high resolution cameras and thermal imaging to bust illegal driving in 2019, while cops in Australia’s Queensland started using their drones for fighting crime or catching illegal street races this year, CarScoops reported.

A video posted by Henley and Longford Police force from UK in May shows police officers testing their drones. An officer can be seen practicing flying the drone and landing it back on the ground. The caption on the video reads, "5, 4, 3, 2, 1... The Thulium Bird has landed! Illegal car? We will see you from afar."

Police in some US states also use drones but not necessarily to bust bad driving. The use varies from state to state and is usually used for surveillance or as virtual first responders, CarScoops reported.