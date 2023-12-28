Seized from drug mafia, Turkish police inducts fleet of supercars worth millions

The Dubai Police Department may have the most impressive collection of supercars anywhere in the world but slam the brakes for a bit and take note of the new entrants in the Turkish police force. The department recently - and officially - inducted a fantastic collection of performance cars after these were seized in a drug bust.

A video of the extremely expensive and audaciously capable performance vehicles was shared on social media outlet X, formerly called Twitter, by the country's Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya. The video reveals a collection of models that range from the super luxurious Bentley Continental GT and the all-electric Porsche Taycan to Ferrari 458 and Golf GR. The collection also has SUVs like Range Rover Sport and Mercedes-Benz GLS.

Göreve geldiğimiz ilk günden itibaren bizden hep şu sözü duydunuz: Türkiye’nin Huzuru…



İstanbul Emniyet Müdürlüğümüzün organize suç örgütlerine karşı gerçekleştirdiği başarılı operasyonlar sonucu 23 araç ele geçirilmişti.

Mahkeme kararınca da bu araçlar emniyetimize verildi.… pic.twitter.com/mzBtgp5EgU — Ali Yerlikaya (@AliYerlikaya) December 26, 2023

In all, around 23 vehicles were impounded and most of these have now been turned into police cruisers. As per a report in Daily Telegraph, all of these vehicles were seized during one single operation against an alleged drug trafficker called Hakan Ayik, the leader of Comanchero Motorcycle gang. Estimated to be worth around $1 billion, Ayik was arrested in the country's capital of Istanbul with as many as 36 of his associates in November.

And it was a successful operation in ways more than one. Not only was Ayik apprehended, the collection of these super expensive cars were eventually brought under the force for patrolling purposes. “As a result of the successful operations carried out by our Istanbul Police Department against organized crime organizations, 23 vehicles were seized. Following the court decision, these vehicles were handed over to our police," Yerlikaya wrote on X.

First Published Date: