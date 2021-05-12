Piaggio India adds 100 new dealerships in 100 days

Piaggio has announced that it has managed to add 100 new dealerships across India within 100 days. With the new landmark increase in dealership count, Piaggio Vehicles now has a network of more than 725 dealerships and 1,100 touchpoints across the country.

(Also Read: 2021 Aprilia RSV4 and Tuono V4 appear on Indian website)

According to Diego Graffi, MD and CEO, Piaggio Vehicles, “It is our endeavour to continue providing best-in-class and stylish offerings to our customers, both in the two-wheeler and three-wheeler space, across our brands including Vespa, Aprilia and Ape. We have the advantage of understanding customer needs in India with the added advantage of our strong R&D in Europe and India. "

(Also Read: India-bound Aprilia RS660 goes on sale in Philippines)

Piaggio has not only been actively extending reach with new dealerships and touchpoints across India, but the company is also updating its vehicle portfolio. It has recently announced the launch of the new Aprilia SXR125 and has a range of high-capacity premium bikes in the lineup for the year 2021. “We have a plethora of products and engines that we have access to and will bring in the required ones to India, based on customer requirements and suitability," Graffi added.

“We are focusing on enhancing Piaggio's market share. Despite the challenges during these times of the pandemic, we have expanded our network across various states in India and are also strengthening our presence overseas. I see many new opportunities for us as the Indian market is poised to grow and to play a dominant role within Piaggio's global business," said Graffi.