Home > Auto > News > Petrol, diesel price today: Hike continues, check rates in your cities
After a gap of two days, petrol and diesel price hike resumed on Wednesday. (File photo) (HT_PRINT)
After a gap of two days, petrol and diesel price hike resumed on Wednesday. (File photo) (HT_PRINT)

Petrol, diesel price today: Hike continues, check rates in your cities

2 min read . Updated: 28 Oct 2021, 08:37 AM IST HT Auto Desk , Written By Sabyasachi Dasgupta

  • After a gap of two days, petrol and diesel price hike resumed on Wednesday. Latest price hike has increased rates of both fuel by 35 paise each.

Petrol and diesel prices today have been hiked once again for the second straight day after oil companies resumed revision in prices since Wednesday after a two-day gap. The latest hike has taken diesel price above 105 per litre in Mumbai and 100.14 in Kolkata.

Petrol price today in Delhi has been revised to 108.29 per litre, while diesel will cost 97.02 for the same amount.

Similar Bikes

Eeve Your (HT Auto photo)

Eeve Your


₹ 49,900* Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare
Ktm 200 Duke (HT Auto photo)

Ktm 200 Duke

199.5 cc
₹ 1.76 Lakhs*Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare
Jawa (HT Auto photo)

Jawa 

293 cc
₹ 1.76 Lakhs*Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare
Husqvarna Motorcycles Husqvarna Svartpilen 250 (HT Auto photo)

Husqvarna Motorcycles Husqvarna Svartpilen 250

248.76 cc
₹ 1.84 Lakhs*Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare
Husqvarna Motorcycles Husqvarna Vitpilen 250 (HT Auto photo)

Husqvarna Motorcycles Husqvarna Vitpilen 250

248.76 cc
₹ 1.84 Lakhs*Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare

Petrol price in Mumbai today has gone up to 114.14 per litre, while in Kolkata the price has been revised to 108.78 per litre. Petrol price in Bengaluru today is at 112.06 per litre, while diesel price is at 102.98 per litre. In Chennai, the price of a litre of petrol is now at 105.13 per litre and diesel at 101.25 per litre.

The costliest place in India to buy a litre of fuel remains Sri Ganganagar, the border town in Rajasthan. A litre of petrol here will cost a whopping 120.52 per litre. Diesel price too has shot through roof here and is available at 111.39 per litre today.

Concerned over rising fuel prices, the Centre is currently holding talks with oil producing and exporting countries like Saudi Arabia and Russia to keep the price of global crude lower. However, there has been no breakthrough in talks yet. While global crude oil prices are also at more than $85 per barrel, forecasts say that it could go up to anything between $90 and $100 per barrel by the end of the year.

Last week, India saw five straight days of fuel price hike. Till Sunday, price of both fuel rose by around 2 per litre. Petrol price has been hiked by as many as 21 times in the last four weeks, while diesel price was hiked 24 times since September 24. The latest hikes have increased petrol price by 6.40 per litre and diesel by 7.70 per litre.

 

  • First Published Date : 28 Oct 2021, 08:37 AM IST
Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue