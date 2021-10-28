Petrol, diesel price today: Hike continues, check rates in your cities

Petrol and diesel prices today have been hiked once again for the second straight day after oil companies resumed revision in prices since Wednesday after a two-day gap. The latest hike has taken diesel price above ₹105 per litre in Mumbai and ₹100.14 in Kolkata.

Petrol price today in Delhi has been revised to ₹108.29 per litre, while diesel will cost ₹97.02 for the same amount.

Petrol price in Mumbai today has gone up to ₹114.14 per litre, while in Kolkata the price has been revised to ₹108.78 per litre. Petrol price in Bengaluru today is at ₹112.06 per litre, while diesel price is at ₹102.98 per litre. In Chennai, the price of a litre of petrol is now at ₹105.13 per litre and diesel at ₹101.25 per litre.

The costliest place in India to buy a litre of fuel remains Sri Ganganagar, the border town in Rajasthan. A litre of petrol here will cost a whopping ₹120.52 per litre. Diesel price too has shot through roof here and is available at ₹111.39 per litre today.

Concerned over rising fuel prices, the Centre is currently holding talks with oil producing and exporting countries like Saudi Arabia and Russia to keep the price of global crude lower. However, there has been no breakthrough in talks yet. While global crude oil prices are also at more than $85 per barrel, forecasts say that it could go up to anything between $90 and $100 per barrel by the end of the year.

Last week, India saw five straight days of fuel price hike. Till Sunday, price of both fuel rose by around ₹2 per litre. Petrol price has been hiked by as many as 21 times in the last four weeks, while diesel price was hiked 24 times since September 24. The latest hikes have increased petrol price by ₹6.40 per litre and diesel by ₹7.70 per litre.