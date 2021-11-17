Petrol, diesel become cheaper in this state from Wednesday: Know in detail

Petrol and diesel prices in Rajasthan from Wednesday, as the state government has slashed VAT rates on both motor fuels on Tuesday night. The step comes after the central government slashed excise duty on both petrol and diesel, earlier this month right before diwali. Subsequently, several state governments too reduced their VAT rates on motor fuels bringing down the pricing of petrol and diesel further.

Rajasthan becomes the latest state to take such a step. The state government on Tuesday announced that it reduced petrol price by ₹4 and diesel cost by ₹5. This adds to the excise cut announced by the central governments. Hence, the total tax cut on petrol in Rajasthan is ₹9 for petrol and ₹15 for diesel.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot tweeted saying that the decision was taken in the cabinet meeting to reduce the rate of VAT on petrol and diesel. "The rates will be reduced by ₹4 per litre in petrol and ₹5 per litre in diesel from 12 tonight," he wrote in his Twitter post.

Meanwhile, petrol and diesel prices remain stable for the 14th consecutive day on Wednesday in the rest of the country. This brings a much-awaited relief for the common people who were facing difficulties due to the skyrocketing price of motor fuels before Diwali.

Earlier this year, petrol prices in major parts of India shot past ₹100 per litre mark due to the incessant hike in the price of motor fuel. Diesel too shot past the century mark in several cities affecting the transport sector and consumer goods prices.

However, with the excise duty cut and VAT rate reductions by several states, petrol and diesel prices have come down steeply in several states. Some of the states are yet to reduce the VAT rates on petrol and diesel.