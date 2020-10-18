This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Passenger vehicle exports tumble 58% in H1FY21 as Covid-19 disruptions take toll
2 min read.01:03 PM IST
PTI
Passenger vehicle exports from India declined 57.52 per cent in April-September period of the current fiscal year as Covid-19 related disruptions hampered despatches to various global markets.
As per the latest data by the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM), passenger vehicle exports in the first half of 2020-21 stood at 1,55,156 units as compared with 3,65,247 units in the year-ago period.
Passenger car exports during the period under review stood at 1,00,529 units, down 64.93 per cent from 2,86,618 units in April-September, 2019-20.
Similarly, utility vehicle shipments saw a drop of 29.67 per cent at 54,375 units from 77,309 units in the same period of 2019-20.
Van shipments also witnessed a drop of 80.91 per cent at 252 units from 1,320 units in April-September last year.
"This can be largely attributed to the Covid-19 related disruptions globally, which has led to closure of plants and dealerships, supply chain disruptions, curfews in cities and interruptions in international trade," SIAM Director General Rajesh Menon told PTI.
However, with relaxation in lockdown norms globally, exports have improved in the recent past and the monthly shipments in second half of the current fiscal are expected to be higher than earlier months, he added.