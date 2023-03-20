Parliamentary committee to analyse feasibility of variable speed limits on NHs

A Parliamentary panel has recommended analysing the feasibility of variable speed limits on national highways in India, reports IANS. The Standing Committee on Transport has referred to the observation of the US Federal Highway Administration (FHWA), indicating that variable speed limits on national highways could reduce up to 34 per cent of crashes, significantly reducing fatality rates.

This observation is important from the Indian perspective as well, as the country witnesses a large number of road accidents and related fatalities every year on its national highways.

The report has cited the Demand for Grants (2023-24) study published by the Ministry of Road, Transport and Highways (MoRTH) that recommends the analysis of the feasibility of variable speed limits on national highways in India. "The Committee notes the observation of the FHWA that variable speed limits reduce up to 34 per cent of crashes on freeways. The Committee recommends that the Ministry/NHAI may analyse the feasibility of variable speed limits on NHs in India on a pilot basis since speed limits should also factor in constantly varying factors such as traffic congestion and visibility," reads the Demand for Grants (2023-24) report of MoRTH.

The Parliamentary committee's proposal also noted that overspeeding accounts for a large number of deaths in road accidents across India. It also recommended that the MoRTH may look into the size and specifications of speed limit signage. The committee also recommended that the MoRTH may also target a quantifiable amount of reduction of deaths due to road accidents through this measure by the end of this decade. "It is sometimes seen that the speed limit signs are easy to miss or are partially covered by foliage and hoardings. It should be ensured that drivers do not have to actively look for speed limit signs in order to keep a track of the permitted speed limit. The Ministry may analyse the possible benefits of overhead signages for speed limits since this would offer better visibility to NH users in all lanes," said the committee in its report.

