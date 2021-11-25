Top Sections
Home > Auto > News > Own a KTM? Now you can ride big using just-launched KTM Pro-XP app
File photo of KTM 390 Adventure used here for representational purpose.

Own a KTM? Now you can ride big using just-launched KTM Pro-XP app

1 min read . Updated: 25 Nov 2021, 11:57 AM IST HT Auto Desk

  • The KTM Pro-XP app, developed in partnership with KOGO, will offer riders to keep a record of their rides with features to track number of trips, distance, photos and even maps across time.

KTM on Thursday announced the launch of a dedicated app called KTM Pro-XP for its customers in order to help them digitize their biking experiences. The app claims to offer several neat features to riders who can now use it to keep record of their riding escapades.

The KTM Pro-XP app, developed in partnership with KOGO, will offer riders to keep a record of their rides with features to track number of trips, distance, photos and even maps across time.

One can use the app to start a ride or even search and join rides of other KTM owners. This bit is what may well be unique about the app as it also allows for a digital community where KTM owners can connect with each other and share experiences.

KTM says the app may be further used to stay updated about PRO-XP events and can allow for bookings to be made for participation.

KTM is now hoping that the Pro-XP app is yet another appeal for younger riders to head out. “The new KTM PRO-XP app is designed for new age bikers who want to amplify their biking experiences through recording, sharing and engaging with other KTM owners," said Sumeet Narang, President (Probiking) at Bajaj Auto Ltd. "It’s a unique platform where bikers can announce their rides, join each other, and record special moments for sharing. It’s the one-stop destination for bikers to engage with one another, document their rides, set up groups or sign up for specially curated KTM led pro-experiences. We are sure KTM owners will love this app and add a new dimension to their biking passion."

  • First Published Date : 25 Nov 2021, 11:57 AM IST