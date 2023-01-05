Over 70 vintage cars to go from Vadodara to Statue of Unity for Amrit Mahotsav

A fleet of seventy-five vintage cars will be flagged off from the 19th century Lakshmi Vilas Palace in Vadodara and will wheel their way to the giant Statue of Unity at Gujarat's Kevadia today, January 5, to mark Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav. The event will take place a day ahead of the opening of the 10th edition of 21 Gun Salute Concours d'Elegance which will be hosted from January 6 to 8 in the premises of the iconic palace in the city.

The event is being organised by 21 Gun Salute Heritage & Cultural Trust in collaboration with the Ministry of Tourism, and supported by the Gujarat Tourism. The aim of the event is to boost the 'Incredible India' brand. During the flag off ceremony, the Vadodara Lok Sabha member Ranjanben Dhananjay Bhatt is expected to be present.

Also Read : 10th 21 Gun Salute Concurs d'Elegance will be Asia's largest vintage car show

The vintage cars include Ford A Roadster 1931, Adler Trumpf 1936, Austin Seven 1934, Dodge D2 Convertible Sedan 1936, 1965 Chevrolet Impala and 1948 Humber. Some rare cars such as a 1911 Napier, a 1930 Cadillac and other rare cars will be displayed in the premises of the Lukshmi Vilas Palace.

Other rare cars in the world namely the 1948 Bentley Mark VI Drophead Coupe, 1932 Lancia Astura Pininfarina, 1930 Cadillac V-16, 1928 Gardner roadster, 1911 Napier etc, will also be present. The event will also see vintage and classic cars from the US, Switzerland, Belgium and France.

The event has moved from Delhi and neighbouring cities for over a decade, to Vadodara and it will be hosted at the celebrated Lukshmi Vilas Palace - the palatial home of the erstwhile royal family of Baroda.

First Published Date: