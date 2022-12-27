HT Auto
10th 21 Gun Salute Concours d’Elegance will be Asia’s largest vintage car show

After a brief hiatus, the 21 Gun Salute Concours d’Elegance Vintage Car Show is all set to come back between January 6-8, 2023. The 10th edition of the vintage car show will see some of the most iconic, rare and immaculately restored cars on display. In a recent conversation with HT Auto, Madan Mohan, Chairman and Managing Trustee - 21 Gun Salute Heritage & Cultural Trust shared more details on what we can come to expect from Asia’s largest vintage car show.

By: Sameer Fayaz Contractor
Updated on: 27 Dec 2022, 14:17 PM
The 2023 21 Gun Salute Concours d'Elegance will be held between January 6-8 in Vadodara, Gujarat
New Venue

The 10th edition of 21 Gun Salute Concours d’Elegance will see a new judging format as well as new judges in attendance, making the show bigger than ever. Traditionally held in Delhi-NCR since inception, the upcoming edition witnesses a change in venue with the vintage car show moving to the royal Lukshmi Vilas Palace of Vadodara, Gujarat. The 1,000-acre palace is the largest in Asia and even bigger than the Buckingham Palace in the UK. The cars will be on display at palace grounds and promise to take you back in time with each car having a motoring history of its own.

The upcoming 21 Gun Salute Concours d'Elegance will see revised judging norms under FIVA
Revised Judging Norms

The 10th edition will see changes on the judging front with new jury members and a new judging process in place. Explaining the same, Madan Mohan said that while the parameters stay the same, the 21 Gun Salute Concours d’Elegance will be the first to apply the new Fédération Internationale des Véhicules Anciens (FIVA) judging norms globally. These will be then applicable across other Concours events worldwide.

The new rules have revised the points allocation for the restoration segment. Previously, judges allocated points of 100 for restored vintage models but these will now be given out of a sum of 90 points. An additional 10 points will be given based on the judge’s discretion keeping in mind the heritage, lineage, speciality and rarity of the vintage car.

Madan Mohan also explained that the 21 Gun Salute is the only event to get all the 35 international jury members from 27 countries. It’s an ICJAG (International Chief Judge Advisory Group) event, making it only the second Concours event after the Salon Prive Concours d’Elégance in London to witness the complete judging panel.

The vintage car show is set to be the biggest in Asia with 200 cars on display dating all the way back to 1886
Over 200 Cars On Display

The 21 Gun Salute Concours will see over 200 cars on display, making it the largest vintage car show in Asia. Of these, about 165 cars will be competing in various segments. Some of the oldest cars on display will date back to 1886, while the oldest car to compete in the Veteran and Edwardian class will be from 1902. The 2023 Concours will see 25 international cars, 120 veteran bikes and Maharaja cars being exhibited. The vintage and classic cars from the US, Switzerland, Belgium and France will also join the competition.

Some of the names confirmed to make an appearance in the Concours include the 1948 Bentley Mark VI Drophead Coupe, 1932 Lancia Astura Pininfarina, 1930 Cadillac V-16, 1928 Gardner roadster, 1911 Napier among many more. One of the highlights at the event will be the 1948 Bentley Mark VI Drophead Coupe, a single-design car specially made for Her Highness Maharani Baroda. The car exited India in 1966 and sat with a collector in the US. It was brought back to India in 2015 and then restored over the last seven years. It’s now gearing up for a grand unveiling at the 21 Gun Salute.

Veteran Motorcycles

On the two-wheeler side, the event is set to get over 125 vintage and classic motorcycles. This will include special classes for Harley-Davidson, Jawa-Yezdi, among others, while some two-wheelers will be categorised as below 250 cc, above 250 cc, mopeds, scooters, military bikes and more.

