Nissan India sells 4,012 units in March on the strength of Magnite SUV

Nissan India on Thursday announced that it has achieved a wholesale of 4,012 units in March 2021, buoyed by the all-new Magnite SUV, which was launched in December last year. The sub-compact SUV has fared strongly in the Indian car market despite its long list of established rivals.

Nissan also posted a growth of +6% in FY20. Last year during March, the company managed to sell just 826 units as the nation-wide lockdown due to coronavirus affected sales.

The company also attributed the sales growth to strengthening its customer-centric services with its channel partners, virtual showroom and an end-to-end digital ecosystem. Nissan says that this is in line with the Nissan NEXT strategy which aims to prioritize the Indian market for sustainable growth by investing in it.

Hoping to maintain the sales momentum, the company's Managing Director Rakesh Srivastava said, “With the unprecedented pandemic challenging demand & supply, the industry declined in FY20. Nissan, with its transformational plan of Nissan NEXT, has grown by 6% for the year on the tremendous customer response for the game changer – all-new Nissan Magnite."

To further strengthen its position in the Indian market, the auto maker has also introduced ‘Nissan Express Service’ aiming to deliver a comprehensive service experience in just 90-minutes. In order to extend its service reach to its customers, the company will conduct 'Nissan Service Clinics' in 100+ upcountry locations. Customers can book services and check costs online through the Nissan Service Cost Calculator via Nissan Service Hub website or Nissan Connect.

In other updates, the car maker will be hiking the prices of its products from this month attributing it to escalation in component costs. The price hike will affect all Nissan and Datsun models currently sold in the Indian car market. However, the company believes that despite the price hike, its products will still be eyed favorably.