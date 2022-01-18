Copyright © HT Media Limited
Home Auto News MS Dhoni adds vintage Land Rover 3 to his impressive car collection

MS Dhoni adds vintage Land Rover 3 to his impressive car collection

MS Dhoni is learnt to have had the winning bid on the Land Rover 3 in an online auction for vintage vehicles conducted by Big Boy Toyz. 
By HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 18 Jan 2022, 03:03 PM
MS Dhoni is well known for his impressive car and bike collection.

MS Dhoni, former India cricketer and the team's world-cup winning captain, is known almost as much for his automotive collection as he has been adored for his on-field achievements. And recently, MS Dhoni added a vintage Land Rover 3 to his impressive garage after participating in an auction held by Big Boy Toyz last month.

(Also read: Dhoni now owns a vintage Pontiac Firebird Trans Am)

A number of vintage models were put up for online auction and were displayed at the Big Boy Toyz showroom in Gurugram. Dhoni is learnt to have expressed an interest for the Land Rover 3, eventually managing to secure it with the winning bid. The company says that in all, 50% of the entire stock was sold through the online auction.

A look at the Land Rover 3 put up for online auction.

Dhoni has some of the most impressive cars and bikes as part of his personal collection. While there are some seriously capable machines four wheelers like the Mercedes-Benz GLE, Audi Q7 and Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk, there is also an envious list of bikes like Confederate Hellcat X32, Yamaha RD350, Harley-Davidson Fatboy, BSA Goldstar, Kawasaki Ninja ZX14R and Kawasaki Ninja H2.

The Land Rover 3 is expected to have a special place considering its rich heritage. Built during the 1970s and up until the mid 1980s, it was powered by a 2.25-litre engine at the start. It was offered with a four-speed manual transmission box. The exact specifications of the model that would make its way to Dhoni's garage, however, are not known.

First Published Date: 18 Jan 2022, 03:02 PM IST
TAGS: Land Rover MS Dhoni
