Moo power! Can milk-blended fuel propel cars of tomorrow?

Did you ever think that the humble but holistic milk in your glass can also be used as an automotive fuel to power your car? Neither did we. But that's just what dairy farmers in Michigan are eyeing.

The Michigan Milk Producers Association (MMPA) has parnterned with Ontario-based Dairy Distiller which is known for producing milk-based Vodka. This company makes use of a byproduct of the ultrafiltering process called milk permeate which has lactose that can, it is claimed, be added to yeast to make ethanol.

According to this report, there are plans of opening a $41 million plant to augment the manufacturing capacity for ethanol that is used as part of blended fuel in flex-fuel-engine-powered vehicles.

This process may help in bringing down fuel prices but many say this is not a green alternative because the dairy farming industry itself is carbon intensive.

What is ethanol-blended fuel?

Ethanol-blended fuel refer to the blend of around 10 per cent ethanol to low-emission petrol. Ethanol can be made from various sources like corn, sorghum, sugarcane and barley.

