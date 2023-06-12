Copyright © HT Media Limited
All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Search Log In
HT Auto wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home Auto News Moo Power! Can Milk Blended Fuel Propel Cars Of Tomorrow?

Moo power! Can milk-blended fuel propel cars of tomorrow?

By: HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 12 Jun 2023, 09:40 AM
Follow us on:

Did you ever think that the humble but holistic milk in your glass can also be used as an automotive fuel to power your car? Neither did we. But that's just what dairy farmers in Michigan are eyeing.

File photo used for representational purpose.

The Michigan Milk Producers Association (MMPA) has parnterned with Ontario-based Dairy Distiller which is known for producing milk-based Vodka. This company makes use of a byproduct of the ultrafiltering process called milk permeate which has lactose that can, it is claimed, be added to yeast to make ethanol.

According to this report, there are plans of opening a $41 million plant to augment the manufacturing capacity for ethanol that is used as part of blended fuel in flex-fuel-engine-powered vehicles.

Also check these Cars

Find more Cars
Mahindra Xuv300 Turbo Sport
₹10.35 - 12.9 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Mercedes-benz Amg E53 Cabriolet
2999 cc | Petrol | Automatic
₹1.3 Cr**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
UPCOMING
Maruti Suzuki Ytb
₹7 - 11 Lakhs* *Expected Price
View Details
Maserati Mc20
₹3.69 Cr**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Maruti Suzuki Baleno
1197 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹6.5 - 10 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Maruti Suzuki S-presso
₹4.25 - 5.99 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers

This process may help in bringing down fuel prices but many say this is not a green alternative because the dairy farming industry itself is carbon intensive.

What is ethanol-blended fuel?

Ethanol-blended fuel refer to the blend of around 10 per cent ethanol to low-emission petrol. Ethanol can be made from various sources like corn, sorghum, sugarcane and barley.

First Published Date: 12 Jun 2023, 09:40 AM IST
TAGS: Ethanol flex-fuel Petrol price today Diesel price today
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS