Metro services resume in Bengaluru from today: What's open, what's not

In yet another sign that the worst of the second Covid-19 pandemic wave may be over, metro services in the city of Bengaluru will resume operations from Monday. Metro services had been suspended in the wake of rising number of positive cases and were just one of several measures put into place to break the chain of transmission.

Metro services in the city of Bengaluru will resume from Monday but with 50% of total capacity. This would come as some relief for commuters in the city who need to get from one point to another. What would also help is that authorities have allowed taxis and auto rickshaws to operate as well but with a maximum of two passengers at a time. Bus operations have been permitted but, once again, with 50% of seating capacity.

The Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) has stated that it will operate 3,000 buses from Monday but with strict adherence to social-distancing norms. Local and inter-district long route bus operations will now be resumed based on traffic density and need.

The government of Karnataka has started easing restrictions except and while there still are a few Covid-19 hotspots in the state, the number of positive cases have come down significantly from the highs in April end and May. On Sunday, the state reported around 5,000 new cases and 120 deaths.

Hotels, restaurants, eateries, bars and clubs can be open between 6 am and 5 pm for dining and with 50% capacity. The state government, however, notes that these establishments, if with air-conditioning, need to remain shut.