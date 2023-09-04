Tata Nexon facelift has donned a redesigned look enhancing visual appeal

Auto Posted By HT Auto Desk
Published Sep 04, 2023

Nexon SUV facelift has received a completely redesigned front profile with revaped grille and new sleek LED headlamps

The LED headlamp comes with LED DRL integrated, accompanied by revamped LED fog lamps and revised grille

The stretched lights somehow tweak the side profile look of the car

The SUV runs on redesigned alloy wheels that look more stylish and sportier than the outgoing model

Moving to the back, the SUV gets sleek redesigned LED taillights connected by a slim LED strip through the centre of the tailgate

The steering wheel with touch-based controls and backlit panel is a massive jump from the outgoing Tata Nexon SUV

The gear shifter comes updated and looks premium, while the centre console carries less button and touch-based controls

The revamped SUV gets updated upholstery, a 360-degree camera, six airbags

Tata Nexon facelift will go on sale officially from September 14 and is available for booking from September 4
