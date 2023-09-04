Nexon SUV facelift has received a completely redesigned front profile with revaped grille and new sleek LED headlamps
The LED headlamp comes with LED DRL integrated, accompanied by revamped LED fog lamps and revised grille
The stretched lights somehow tweak the side profile look of the car
The SUV runs on redesigned alloy wheels that look more stylish and sportier than the outgoing model
Moving to the back, the SUV gets sleek redesigned LED taillights connected by a slim LED strip through the centre of the tailgate
The steering wheel with touch-based controls and backlit panel is a massive jump from the outgoing Tata Nexon SUV
The gear shifter comes updated and looks premium, while the centre console carries less button and touch-based controls
The revamped SUV gets updated upholstery, a 360-degree camera, six airbags
Tata Nexon facelift will go on sale officially from September 14 and is available for booking from September 4