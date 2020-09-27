Mercedes introduces new 410-litre roof box with aerodynamics and noise emission

Mercedes-AMG has introduced a new roof box with 410-litre capacity and optimal values in terms of aerodynamics, handling and noise emission.

The roof box comes in a stylishly formed lid in comet-grey magno with lateral decoration lines while a shiny black element, including a fin, is embedded on its top. Mercedes says the sporty design of the roof box together with the expressive diffuser has a positive effect on the aerodynamics and noise level.

The handles, which are integrated directly into the lid design, help reduce air resistance. The box also gets Mercedes-AMG logos at the front and on both sides of the lid.

Mercedes-AMG roof box

The roof box has been developed in two versions - one suitable for all Mercedes vehicle models and another which has been developed especially for Mercedes coupe vehicles. The subtle difference lies in the shape of the diffuser, which has been aerodynamically adapted to the sporty design of the coupe bodies.

The roof box can be mounted on all Mercedes-Benz base-railing carriers using a quick-release clamping system. It can be opened from both sides and can carry a maximum payload of 70 kg. Also, in compliance with safety requirements, the roof box is approved up to the legal speed limit of 130 km/h.