McLaren unveils new vehicle architecture for next-gen electric supercars

McLaren has confirmed the introduction of the brand’s new flexible and lightweight vehicle architecture which will underpin its next generation of electrified supercars.

Engineered, developed and produced in-house at McLaren’s state-of-the-art Composites Technology Centre in the UK, the new architecture has been designed specifically to accommodate new hybrid powertrains.

(Also read: McLaren’s once-a-decade debut augurs all-hybrid supercar future)

The new flexible vehicle architecture utilises innovative techniques to strip excess mass, reduce overall vehicle weight and improve safety attributes of the supercars. “Light-weighting and electrification go hand-in-hand to achieve better performance as well as more efficient vehicles," says Mike Flewitt, Chief Executive Officer, McLaren Automotive.

McLaren's new vehicle structure

(Also read: McLaren launches electric Senna ‘Ride-On’ toy model with realistic engine sound)

The new carbon fibre chassis boasts greater structural integrity and higher levels of quality. It would enable McLaren to transition to 100 per cent electrified supercars.

The first new McLaren hybrid supercar to be based on the all-new architecture will launch in 2021. “(McLaren's) advanced expertise in light weight composites combined with cutting-edge battery technology and high-performance hybrid propulsion systems means we are ideally placed to deliver to customers levels of electrified high-performance motoring that until now have simply been unattainable," adds Flewitt.