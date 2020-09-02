Top Sections
Photo courtesy: Maruti Suzuki.

Maruti sets up radar, camera project at key Delhi points for better road safety

2 min read . 11:10 AM IST HT Auto Desk

  • Maruti says that the system seeks to help traffic police personnel better manage vehicular movement at key junctions in Delhi.
  • The system works 24x7 and can facilitate generation of e-challans.

Maruti Suzuki on Wednesday announced that it has completed setting up of radar and camera projects at three high-density traffic junctions across Delhi to help traffic cops better manage vehicular movement here. This comes as part two of the company's stated intent of helping improve road safety in the national capital.

After the first phase saw Maruti Suzuki implement Automated Red Light Violation Detection (ARLVD) and Speed Violation Detection System (SVDS), the car maker executed its radar and camera projects at ITO, Naraina (on Ring Road) and Rao Tula Ram Marg-Outer Ring Road intersection in South Delhi. Completed in March of this year, the system is touted to help Delhi Police keep a tab on violations.

How it works is that the system implemented automatically encrypts and transfers the data of violation to the centralized server at Delhi Traffic Police headquarters. It can facilitate generation of e-challans which are backed by photographic evidence which are then sent to the offender via SMS. Additionally, this system is also capable of data analytics and can be used to generate trend reports to improve traffic management efficiency.

Maruti says that the system can operate 24x7.

While the main focus is on better traffic management and helping traffic cops study road-use patterns and drive habits, it can also help in providing a transparent enforcement system. "The implementation of the second phase at these heavy density traffic junctions in Delhi will help bring down violation of traffic rules and make Delhi roads safer," said Kenichi Ayukawa, Managing Director and CEO, Maruti Suzuki India.

