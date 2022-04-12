Maruti Ciaz, Ignis, S-Cross on offer; discounts up to 20,000. Check details

Maruti Suzuki is the country's largest car maker and has firmly remained at the top of the passenger vehicle pyramid - both in terms of production as well as sales. While its dominance in the small car segments remains largely unchallenged, Maruti Suzuki also offers several utility vehicles as well as sedans like the Ciaz in the Indian market. With a robust sales and post-sales network, the company remains a preferred choice for lakhs of buyers each year.

If you have been considering bringing home a Maruti Suzuki car, now could well be a good time to visit a showroom or log on to Maruti Suzuki's official websites - Arena or Nexa, depending on the model. This is especially so because of the offers and discounts on select models currently available.

Here's a quick look at some exciting offers available on select Maruti Suzuki models:

Maruti Suzuki Ciaz

Maruti Suzuki Ciaz has been a leader in a dwindling segment of mid-size sedans. With mature looks, spacious cabin and a confident drive trait, the Ciaz has managed to fare respectably despite the segment losing a lot of ground to SUVs in recent years.

Maruti Suzuki Ciaz is powered by a 1.5-litre four cylinder petrol motor.

At present, select variants of Maruti Suzuki Ciaz carry an exchange offer of up to ₹25,000 with an additional corporate offer of up to ₹5,000. There also is a ₹5,000 discount for teachers and Covid warriors and Shagun offer of up to ₹5,100 for rural influencers.

At select location, the Ciaz can also be subscribed to with offers of up to ₹20,000 on some of the plans.

Maruti Suzuki Ignis

The Ignis form Maruti Suzuki has found many takers over the past several years and is a worthy player in the small hatchback segment. Complete with its youthful looks, relatively compact dimensions, smart cabin layout and peppy drive traits, the Ignis has established itself as a worthy city commute option.

Maruti Suzuki had launched the updated Ignis in 2020.

Maruti Suzuki Ignis has a consumer offer of up to ₹20,000 with the addition of an exchange offer of up to ₹10,000 and corporate offer of up to ₹2,000. Covid warriors and teachers are eligible for discount of up to ₹3,000 while Shagun offer is up to ₹2,100 for rural influencers. Discounts of up to ₹20,000 may also be applicable on subscription plans at select locations.

Maruti Suzuki S-Cross

The S-Cross may not have sold in big numbers but there is little doubting that this here is a mature Maruti Suzuki SUV without actually looking like an SUV. Powered by a 1.5-litre petrol motor, the S-Cross offers 103 bhp and has 138 Nm of torque.

The S-Cross has emerged as a reliable option for many buyers in the country.

The S-Cross has a consumer offer of up to ₹12,000, exchange bonus of up to ₹25,000 and ISL offer of ₹5,000.

(Note: All offers and discounts above are indicative. It is requested that customers check with company and dealerships for the exact nature of offers available and applicable)

First Published Date: