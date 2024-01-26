Maruti Ignis: Top highlights

Maruti Suzuki calls Ignis an 'Urban SUV'
It is priced between ₹5.84 lakh and ₹8.16 lakh. Both prices are ex-showroom.
The Ignis is offered only with a petrol engine.
It is a 1.2-litre, naturally aspirated engine that puts out 81 bhp and 113 Nm.
It comes mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox or a 5-speed AMT.
Maruti claims a fuel efficiency of 20.89 kmpl
It is offered in four variants - Sigma, Delta, Zeta and Alpha.
Maruti offers Ignis in six monotone and three dual-tone colours
For safety, there are dual airbags, ISOFIX mounts and ABS with EBD.