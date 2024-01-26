Maruti Ignis: Top highlights

Hindustan Times
Auto Posted By HT Auto Desk
Published Jan 26, 2024

Maruti Suzuki calls Ignis an 'Urban SUV'

It is priced between 5.84 lakh and 8.16 lakh. Both prices are ex-showroom.

The Ignis is offered only with a petrol engine. 

It is a 1.2-litre, naturally aspirated engine that puts out 81 bhp and 113 Nm. 

It comes mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox or a 5-speed AMT. 

 Maruti claims a fuel efficiency of 20.89 kmpl 

It is offered in four variants - Sigma, Delta, Zeta and Alpha.

Maruti offers Ignis in  six monotone and three dual-tone colours

For safety, there are dual airbags, ISOFIX mounts and ABS with EBD.
