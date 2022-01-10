Top Sections
Explore Auto
Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

HT Auto wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home > Auto > News > Mahindra-owned SsangYong Motor sold for $255 million
Models like Rexton from SsangYong Motor has had some degree of success but not enough to keep the company floating above surface line.

Mahindra-owned SsangYong Motor sold for $255 million

1 min read . Updated: 10 Jan 2022, 02:22 PM IST HT Auto Desk

  • Mahindra and Mahindra has acquired a controlling stake in 2010 but recent years saw losses for SsangYong Motor mounting.

South Korea's SsangYong Motor will have new owners once again after the company confirmed on Monday that it had been acquired by a local consortium for 305 billion Won or approximately $254.56 million. SsangYong Motor had been under court receivership for several months after majority owner Mahindra had failed to find a new buyer.

Trending Cars

Kia Seltos

1497 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹ 9.95 Lakhs*Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare

Maruti Suzuki Baleno

1197 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹ 5.58 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare

Tata Nexon

1199 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹ 7 Lakhs*Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare

Tata Punch

1199 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹ 5.49 Lakhs*Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare

Mahindra XUV700

1997 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹ 12.49 Lakhs*Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare

Honda All New City

1498 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹ 11 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare

Renault Kiger

999 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹ 5.45 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare

Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza

1462 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹ 7.61 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare

Hyundai Creta

1497 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹ 10 Lakhs*Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare

Mahindra Thar

1997 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹ 12.79 Lakhs*Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare

Trending Bikes

TVS Apache RTR 180

177.4 cc
₹ 1.04 Lakhs*Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare

Royal Enfield Classic 350

346 cc
₹ 1.58 Lakhs*Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare

TVS Jupiter

109.7 cc
₹ 63,511 Thousands*Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare

Hero Super Splendor

124.7 cc
₹ 68,900 Thousands*Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare

Yamaha FZS 25

249 cc
₹ 1.39 Lakhs*Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare

Honda Activa 6G

109.51 cc
₹ 65,573 Thousands*Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare

Bajaj Pulsar 125 Neon

124.4 cc
₹ 68,077 Thousands*Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare

Royal Enfield Meteor 350

349 cc
₹ 1.76 Lakhs*Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare

SsangYong Motor has had a rather torrid past with numerous instances of finding itself in losses. Mahindra and Mahindra had acquired a controlling stake in the South Korean company back in 2010 and there were hopes that building on the SUV body type would help it revive its fortunes. It wasn't meant to be as the company became more of a liability than an opportunity for the Indian auto major.

In April of 2020, Mahindra opted to stop pumping in more money and began looking for a buyer, without success. By the end of 2020, SsangYong Motor filed for bankruptcy with an outstanding loan of 100 billion Won.

Recent year have been tough going for SsangYong Motor and the Covid-19 pandemic has dealt a crippling blow. Reuters cited a regulatory filing from the automaker to report that vehicle sales had crashed to just a little over 84,000 in 2021, a drop of 21% from the previous year. Between January and September of 2021, the auto company had an operating loss of 238 billion Won from revenue of 1.8 trillion Won.

SsangYong Motor traces its roots to Dong-A Motor in the 1950s before it was taken over by SsangYong Business Group in 1988. It would then be taken over by Daewoo Motors and SAIC, before eventually finding Mahindra and Mahindra with the controlling stake. SsangYong Tivoli was the first car off the blocks once the Indian company took control but while there were plans to go big on SUVs and even consider a deep dive into electric vehicles, not much confidence was evoked due to plunging sales numbers.

  • First Published Date : 10 Jan 2022, 02:22 PM IST