Mahindra Scorpio N: Top highlights

The Scorpio N is the new generation of the Scorpio. However, it does not replace the original model.
Instead, it sits on top of the previous-gen Scorpio. However, Mahindra has retained the characteristics for which the original Scorpio was known for.
The Scorpio N comes with a body-on-frame chassis and a rear-wheel drive setup. There is also a 4x4 system available.
Powering the Scorpio N is a diesel and a petrol powertrain. The diesel engine is offered in two states of tune, depending on the variant, the customer opts for.
There are four variants on offer - Z2, Z4, Z6 and Z8.
The Scorpio N is offered in both 6 and 7-seater configurations.
The styling retains the butch SUV stance that looks imposing and has a strong road presence.
Mahindra Scorpio N has scored 5 stars in the Global NCAP crash test.
The Scorpio N is priced between ₹13.26 lakh and ₹24.54 lakh. Both prices are ex-showroom