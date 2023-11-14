Mahindra Scorpio N: Top highlights

Published Nov 14, 2023

The Scorpio N is the new generation of the Scorpio. However, it does not replace the original model.

Instead, it sits on top of the previous-gen Scorpio. However, Mahindra has retained the characteristics for which the original Scorpio was known for.

The Scorpio N comes with a body-on-frame chassis and a rear-wheel drive setup. There is also a 4x4 system available.

Powering the Scorpio N is a diesel and a petrol powertrain. The diesel engine is offered in two states of tune, depending on the variant, the customer opts for.

There are four variants on offer - Z2, Z4, Z6 and Z8.

The Scorpio N is offered in both 6 and 7-seater configurations.

The styling retains the butch SUV stance that looks imposing and has a strong road presence.

Mahindra Scorpio N has scored 5 stars in the Global NCAP crash test.

The Scorpio N is priced between 13.26 lakh and 24.54 lakh. Both prices are ex-showroom
